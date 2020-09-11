Frederick H. Buehler
Collingswood - Frederick H. Buehler, a Collingswood resident for 70 years, passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 at the age of 94.
Beloved husband of Lillian (nee Renner) for over 50 years, and loving father of Mark Buehler (Sonia Buehler), Adam Buehler (Jesse Buehler), and Bonnie Buehler (John Neal).
Loving Grandfather to Corinne Buehler, Garrett Buehler, Emily Beach, Erin Beach, Justin Neal, James Neal and Mary Neal.
Beloved Brother to Al Buehler (Roylene), William Buehler and his late siblings Tom Buehler, Bob Buehler, Ruth McCormick and John Buehler.
Fred served in the Navy during World War II, Pacific Fleet, on the USS Menominee. After leaving the service, he went to work for Collingswood Police Department where he retired as Chief in 1982. Over the years with Collingswood Police, he was involved in many community activities, but he especially loved organizing the Safety Patrol for the elementary schools. He loved working with young people.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Interment to be private. Please leave your remembrances of Frederick on Blake-Doyle.com