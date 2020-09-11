1/
Frederick H. Buehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick H. Buehler

Collingswood - Frederick H. Buehler, a Collingswood resident for 70 years, passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Lillian (nee Renner) for over 50 years, and loving father of Mark Buehler (Sonia Buehler), Adam Buehler (Jesse Buehler), and Bonnie Buehler (John Neal).

Loving Grandfather to Corinne Buehler, Garrett Buehler, Emily Beach, Erin Beach, Justin Neal, James Neal and Mary Neal.

Beloved Brother to Al Buehler (Roylene), William Buehler and his late siblings Tom Buehler, Bob Buehler, Ruth McCormick and John Buehler.

Fred served in the Navy during World War II, Pacific Fleet, on the USS Menominee. After leaving the service, he went to work for Collingswood Police Department where he retired as Chief in 1982. Over the years with Collingswood Police, he was involved in many community activities, but he especially loved organizing the Safety Patrol for the elementary schools. He loved working with young people.

Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Interment to be private. Please leave your remembrances of Frederick on Blake-Doyle.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake-Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved