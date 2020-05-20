|
|
Frederick Henry
Turnersville - Frederick B. Henry,85,passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Frederick lived in Gloucester City most of his life and then moved to Melbourne Beach, FL with his loving wife for 14 years before returning back home to Turnersville, NJ. Fred loved hunting and was an avid fisherman & enjoyed boating and deep sea fishing. He was a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran and was a paratrooper and sharp-shooter during his service. He graduated from Rutgers and will be remembered for loving to read and being a jack of all trades. He was also a Master Mason & part of the Freemasons. Beloved husband of Lois (Hanlon); loving father of Lois, Debbie, Susan, Lisa, David, Joe, Beth & Leslie. Inurnment will take place privately at Lakewood Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place in the near future at McGuinness Funeral Home, Sewell, NJ.
share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 23, 2020