Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Henry


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Henry Obituary
Frederick Henry

Turnersville - Frederick B. Henry,85,passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Frederick lived in Gloucester City most of his life and then moved to Melbourne Beach, FL with his loving wife for 14 years before returning back home to Turnersville, NJ. Fred loved hunting and was an avid fisherman & enjoyed boating and deep sea fishing. He was a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran and was a paratrooper and sharp-shooter during his service. He graduated from Rutgers and will be remembered for loving to read and being a jack of all trades. He was also a Master Mason & part of the Freemasons. Beloved husband of Lois (Hanlon); loving father of Lois, Debbie, Susan, Lisa, David, Joe, Beth & Leslie. Inurnment will take place privately at Lakewood Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place in the near future at McGuinness Funeral Home, Sewell, NJ.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -