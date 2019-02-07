|
Frederick J. Boker
Audubon - On January 31, 2019, of Audubon, formerly of Brooklawn, NJ, age 80. He is the beloved husband of Lorraine D. (nee Marsh), loving father of John W. Boker, Todd T. Boker, Carolyn A. Hans (Robert) and Dawn M. Shapley (Joseph). He is also the loving and devoted grandfather of Zachary, Aaron, Meranda, Joey, Tyler, Jessica, Rielly and great grandfather of Chandler.
Fred was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a Navy Veteran and had worked as a Production Manger for the Cream-O-Land Dairy in Florence, NJ. He was also dedicated employee of the Creran and Etherington Funeral Homes for many years. Fred's funeral services were held privately under the direction of the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. In lieu of flowers his family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Brooklawn United Methodist Church Mission Fund, 213 Maude Ave., Brooklawn, NJ 08030. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at (www.creranfh.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 7, 2019