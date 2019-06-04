|
Frederick J. Vanderslice, Jr.
Avalon, NJ - Frederick J. Vanderslice Jr., age 76, of Avalon (formerly Haddon Heights) passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. Devoted husband of 52 years to Ella May Vanderslice. Beloved father of Chad (Kris) Vanderslice, Eric (JoAnna) Vanderslice, and Amy Hess. Brother of Wayne (Bonnie) Vanderslice. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Fred graduated Audubon High School in 1961, Morehead State University in 1967, and received his Master's from Glassboro State in 1972. A lifelong educator he taught elementary school at Zane-North in Collingswood. He was the first Superintendent of the Camden County Educational Services Commission, retiring after 25 years as the Executive Director. Fred was credited with bringing soccer to Collingswood, and being the first High School Coach. He also incorporated soccer into several sports camps in the Poconos. He introduced Pickleball to the Jersey Shore, and was instrumental in starting a league in Avalon. He also won a Silver Medal in Pickleball in the Senior Olympics.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Thursday evening from 6-9pm at The Kove Restaurant, 20 W. Atlantic Avenue, Audubon, NJ 08106. There will be a time of sharing at 8pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a small donation be made towards the Fred Vanderslice Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from June 4 to June 5, 2019