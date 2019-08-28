|
|
Frederick K. Powell
Cherry Hill - passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019 at the age of 69.
He is the beloved husband of Linda M. (nee Dabrowski) and cherished son of Barbara (nee Deverell) and the late John Powell; devoted father of Jennifer (David) Peifer and Jeffrey Powell; Loving grandfather of J.J., Jessica and Justin; dear brother of Marcia Powell-Putnam, Edward and David Powell.
Prior to his retirement in 2000; Mr. Powell was employed as a supervisor with the Camden County Probation Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 12 - 1 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019