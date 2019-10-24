|
Frederick L. Devereaux
Lindenwold - On October 23, 2019, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, of Lindenwold, NJ, formerly of Washington Twp., age 79yrs. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (nee Lovett). Devoted father of Debra Lathers (Glen), Thomas, Vincent (Craig), Mark and the late Sonya Devereaux. Loving Poppy of 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1great-great grandchild. Mr. Devereaux retired from the U.S. Army with over 20yrs of dedicated service. He served several tours in Vietnam where he earned 2 Purple Heart Medals and 2 Bronze Stars. In his leisure time, Fred enjoyed reading and writing historical and Sci-Fi stories. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday evening from 7 to 9PM and again on Tuesday morning from 9 to 10am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to any Vietnam Veterans organization would be appreciated. To express condolences, visit www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019