|
|
Dr. Frederick R. Van Istendal Jr.
Mt. Laurel - FREDERICK R. VAN ISTENDAL, JR., DDS of Mt. Laurel, NJ was taken into our Lord's nearer presence on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly, NJ after a recent diagnosis of lung cancer. He was 75 years of age. Fred grew up in Collingswood, and was the son of the late Dr. Frederick R. & Mary Van Istendal. He was a Beloved Dentist and owner of Acorn Dental Associates in Marlton and was a graduate of Temple University and Temple School of Dentistry. "Dr. Fred" was a compassionate and caring dentist who truly loved helping his patients. Fred was a member and past president of the Mt. Laurel Rotary Club and the Palmyra-Riverton-Cinnaminson Rotary Club for many years. He was the Senior Warden at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, which is a reformed Episcopal Church, in Mt. Laurel. He enjoyed boating and fishing, and sharing his love of the ocean with many friends.
Fred is the beloved Husband of Betty Ann Prichard - Van Istendal of Mt. Laurel, and the Loving Father of Carla Van Istendal (Dennis Dragon) of Phila, PA and Danielle Van Istendal (Grant Gambone) of Phila., PA. He is also survived by his two grandsons Massimo Dragon and Michael Gambone. Also, he will be missed by Betty Ann's adult children Pam and Gordon Prichard. A Celebration of his life will be scheduled for a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME in Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to either America's Keswick (a Christian retreat and addiction recovery center), 601 Rt. 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 or to St. Timothy's Anglican Church, C/O Laurie Grosspeter, 6 Raven Court, Mt. Laurel, NJ, 08054. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020