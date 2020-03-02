Resources
Frederick W. Short Sr.

Frederick W. Short Sr. Obituary
Frederick W. Short, Sr.

Frederick W. Short, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Loving husband to Patricia Short (nee Norvilas), for 49 years. Dear father to Frederick W. Short Jr. (Stephanie). Grandfather to Brandon, Addison and Cole. Brother to Diane Chiaravalloti (Joe) and the late James Short (Lydia).

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 7th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 8:00am to 10:00am with a service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share your favorite memories of Fred, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
