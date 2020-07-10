Frederick William Viereck, Sr.
Sewell - VIERECK-
Frederick William, Sr. age 90 of Sewell formerly of Cherry Hill on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late June Vivian (nee MacArthur) Viereck. Devoted father of April (Vincent) Montana of Deptford. Loving grandfather of 3 grandchildren. Frederick had 11 pre-deceased siblings. Fred was born, raised and worked in Gloucester City. He was a lifelong Notre Dame fan, world traveler especially loving travel to Walt Disney World, he loved his English Bull dogs Sherman and Caesar and his cats. Funeral services were held Friday with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pitman, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Lighthouse Hospice, 200 E. Lake Drive Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com