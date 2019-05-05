|
Frederik J. Frank
Audubon - Frederik J. Frank of Audubon, formally of Collingswood, NJ passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the age of 51.
Cherished son of predeceased Justin and Dolores Frank Sr. Dear brother of Carmela M. Frank of Oaklyn and predeceased Justin J. Frank Jr. Loving uncle of Jennifer (CJ) Reis of Washington Twp. and Gina Marie Brown and her fiancé Katie Halter of Deptford. Devoted great uncle of Avery Reis of Washington Twp. He also leaves behind his best friend and buddy Mac.
Fred grew up in Collingwood where he excelled in sports, especially football. He was named to the 1986 All Group II So. Jersey football team and went on to play ball in college. Fred earned a Master's degree from West Chester University. He was a Special Ed Teacher for the Philadelphia School District. Football was Fred's love and life's passion. He enjoyed coaching football at both Collingswood and Haddon Heights High School. His influence can be seen today as several of his former players have gone on to become coaches.
Fred was best known for his big heart and kind soul. He always went above and beyond for his family, friends, students and football players. He enjoyed holiday traditions with his family and close friends and will always be remembered for his contagious laugh. Devoted to his family, Fred was his mother's and his brother's caregiver. His family describes him as "the kindest person you ever met." He touched a lot lives. He will be missed by many.
Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Fred on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name Collingswood Football Booster Club c/o Mike Mckeown 36 Kendall Blvd. Oaklyn, NJ 08107.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019