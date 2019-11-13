|
|
Frieda S. Deacon
Merchantville - Frieda S. Deacon, lifelong Merchantville and Pennsauken resident passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was 101. Born and raised in Camden, she was a caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. For many years she and her late husband, Robert owned and operated Deacon's Luggage in Cherry Hill.
An avid golfer, Frieda was a longtime member of the Merchantville Country Club and Ocean Club Golf Course in Stuart, FL where she would reside for half the year. She was also a member of the Merchantville Women's Club and enjoyed dancing and playing bridge. Some of her fondest memories were of the summers spent in Ocean City, NJ.
Wife of the late Robert Deacon Sr., mother of the late Gary Deacon; daughter of the late Joseph and Frieda Stutz; sister of the late Joseph Stutz; she is survived by her loving children, Robert Deacon Jr. (Monica) of Merchantville, Susan Deacon Connolly (Robert) of Stuart, FL and New Hampshire; 10 beloved grandchildren, Staci Deacon Pietrafesa, Kelli Deacon Jacob, Melissa Deacon Jamison, Lara Connolly Mitchell, Barrett Connolly, Megan Connolly Donovan, Elyse Connolly Johnson, Brett Deacon, Danielle Deacon Selway, Jenna Deacon Kelly; 21 cherished great-grandchildren; a caring sister, Louise Miller; a daughter-in-law, Karen Deacon; her late beloved dog, Princess; and many devoted nieces and friends.
Relatives and friends may visit with her family Saturday, November 16th from 9:30 to 11 am at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be held in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her son Gary's memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631(www.abta.org). For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019