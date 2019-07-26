Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish Chapel
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddon Twp, NJ
G. Edward Costino

G. Edward Costino Obituary
G. Edward Costino

Altadena, CA - G. Edward Costino passed away on July 19, 2019 at his home in Altadena, CA, with his loved ones by his side. He was 93 years old.

Though he and his late wife Ann relocated to California in 2016 to live with their family, he was a 47 year resident of Audubon, NJ.

He is survived by his daughter Kim Costino, his daughter-in-law Nika Hogan, and his grandson Marco. A memorial mass for both Ann and Ed will be held on September 11, 2019, 10:30 am, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish Chapel, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp NJ, 08033. A lunch will follow at The Kove, 20 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ, 08106.
Published in Courier-Post from July 26 to July 28, 2019
