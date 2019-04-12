Services
Immanuel Baptist Church
6 S Poplar Ave
Maple Shade Township, NJ 08052
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Immanuel Baptist Church
6 s Poplar Ave,
Maple Shade, NJ
- - G. Marie Wilson born July 22nd 1941 died April 8th 2019. Survived by her son Timothy McCormick, daughter Barbara McCormick, her grandchildren Raymond Huot, Samantha Griffith spouse Genesis Flores, Meagan Grace spouse Michael Grace, & Justin McCormick. She loved her family and they love their "Grammy". loved the Phillies, game shows, & NCIS-watch for the Gibbs slap. She trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord. memorial service on 4/12/19 at 6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church 6 s Poplar Ave, Maple Shade NJ 08052. I need to add In lieu of flowers give to Immanuel Baptist Church or a Diabetic or Heart foundation.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
