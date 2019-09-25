Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gabriel Gruber Obituary
Gabriel Gruber

Richboro, PA - Gabriel Gruber of Richboro, PA, died September 24, 2019. Age 75. He is survived by his significant other Barbara Temkin of Richboro, PA. Loving father of David S. Gruber (Rebecca) of West Friendship, MD; Alyson Gorman (William) of Crozet, VA. and Bradley Gruber (Jenny) of New York, NY. Devoted grandfather of Eric Gruber, Sam Gruber, Meagan Gruber, Eve Gorman, Desmond Gorman and Holden Gruber. Visitation Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral Service 11 am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
