Gabrielle Lee Korkor
Moorestown - KORKOR-
Gabrielle Lee, age 31 of Moorestown local author and founder of Puppies on Wheels passed away on Valentine's Day Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving parents and her precious dog Papageno. She was the beloved daughter of Dr. Ralph Korkor and Mrs. Janet Korkor. She was also the sister of Justine Korkor Sarraf , brother in law Dr. Elie Sarraf and aunt to her most treasured nephew Samson Sarraf, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Josephine Mangiapane. Gabrielle bravely combatted Cerebral Palsy and countless major surgeries throughout her life. Despite this, she found her voice and became a highly regarded member of the community. She was a Moorestown High graduate and attended Burlington County College. Gabrielle was an active member of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church of Cherry Hill from childhood to her most recent Metropolitan Evangelos Ambassador's Award. Her orthodox faith helped her endure all the challenges in her life. She participated in 'Acting Without Boundaries" in Philadelphia. In 2011 Gabrielle wrote a book titled "Puppies on Wheels" about her beloved therapy dog Papageno. Her ministry brought her to visit the elderly in nursing homes, give presentations of her book to elementary school children. This was her way of giving back, she felt she was given a lot. She travelled the world with her parents and sister. Upon her death she made arrangements to donate her corneas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday, 9 am -12 pm at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St. Cherry Hill followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers Donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church "Renovation Project" or Ronald McDonald House,1901 Rockland Road Wilmington DE, 19803. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020