Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Gaetano Peluso
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
Haddon Heights, NJ
Gaetano "Tom" Peluso


Barrington - Gaetano A. Peluso "Tom", on April 25, 2019, of Barrington. Age 78. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Capponi) for 58 years. Devoted father of Joelle Peluso, Sherry Long (Terry), and Tom Peluso (Dawn). Loving pop-pop of Terry, Tommy, Timmy, Gina, and Nicky. Dear brother of the late Richard Peluso. Also survived by his sister-in-law Donna Angotti and Pat Peluso. Tom was a special family member of the Capuana family. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom was a coach of the boys little league in Barrington and a former usher of St. Francis de Sales for 40 years. He also retired from RCA after 42 years. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Wednesday evening and 8:15 to 9:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Haddon Heights. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Melissa Froio Foundation by visiting www.MelissaFroio.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
