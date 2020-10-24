Gaetano "Gus" Saccomanno
Cherry Hill - On October 21, 2020, age 69. Beloved son of Anna Saccomanno (nee Palma) and the late Gus Saccomanno, Jr. Dear brother of Denise Strojan (Gary Coleman), Thomas Saccomanno, and the late Anthony Saccomanno. Also surviving are his nephew, nieces, and grand nieces. Gus was member of the 1970 graduating class of Collingswood High School and was a retired New Jersey Correctional Officer.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his visitation and funeral on Thursday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00am Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gus' memory to the American Diabetes Association
1160 US 22 #103 Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (www.diabetes.org
). To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
.