1/
Gaetano "Gus" Saccomanno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaetano "Gus" Saccomanno

Cherry Hill - On October 21, 2020, age 69. Beloved son of Anna Saccomanno (nee Palma) and the late Gus Saccomanno, Jr. Dear brother of Denise Strojan (Gary Coleman), Thomas Saccomanno, and the late Anthony Saccomanno. Also surviving are his nephew, nieces, and grand nieces. Gus was member of the 1970 graduating class of Collingswood High School and was a retired New Jersey Correctional Officer.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his visitation and funeral on Thursday morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00am Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gus' memory to the American Diabetes Association 1160 US 22 #103 Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (www.diabetes.org). To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocco Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved