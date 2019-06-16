Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
Gail Zecher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail E. Zecher


1948 - 2019
Gail E. Zecher Obituary
Gail E. Zecher

Collingswood - formerly of Woodlynne, (nee Wood) age 70 years, passed away on June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Desiree Plianthos (George) and Deborah Moutinho (Raymond). Loving grandmother of Zachery, Kelly, Peter, Cody and Isabella. Dear sister of Merrily Griffith and the late John Wood. Also survived by nephews, Heath and Dominick and his wife Winnie and their son Dominick, Jr.

Prior to retirement, Gail was employed at Metrologic in Bellmawr for many years. She enjoyed dinners and hanging out with her many friends at the Rohrer Towers in Collingswood. Gail was also an animal lover.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday from 6-8 PM and Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd Voorhees, NJ 08043. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
