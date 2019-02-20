|
|
Gail Gardiner
Haddon Township - (nee Hoffman) On February 19, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 82 years.
Beloved wife of 64 years to John B. Gardiner. Dear mother of Susan (Stacy) Lagakos, Laurie (Mark) Bianchini, Thomas (Deborah) Gardiner and the late John M. Gardiner. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Gardiner had a long career teaching children in the Haddon Twp. school district and Sunday school. She was an avid bridge player and shared in her husband's love of baseball.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 9:30 to 11 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019