Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Gail Gardiner
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Gail Gardiner Obituary
Gail Gardiner

Haddon Township - (nee Hoffman) On February 19, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 82 years.

Beloved wife of 64 years to John B. Gardiner. Dear mother of Susan (Stacy) Lagakos, Laurie (Mark) Bianchini, Thomas (Deborah) Gardiner and the late John M. Gardiner. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Gardiner had a long career teaching children in the Haddon Twp. school district and Sunday school. She was an avid bridge player and shared in her husband's love of baseball.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday 9:30 to 11 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
