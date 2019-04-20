Services
Pine Hill - Gail Marie Grogan died after a long illness at her home in Pine Hill, NJ, with her longtime companion, Jim Riggs and her beloved dogs, Becky, Larry, Patty, Stuart, Wendy, Luther, Maggie and Alex, her furry children, loyally at her side until her last moments on earth.

She was a dog groomer for over 30 years at her business, K-9 Kingdom, Woodbury, NJ.

Gail had many interests, among them were fashion, shopping, reading, gardening and jewelry making. She always loved visiting and walking at nature gardens.

She is survived by her sisters, Diane Carolyn Gillespie of Riverdale, MD and Donna Spohrer of Naples, FL.

Services are private. Donations in memory of Gail may be sent to the SPCA of Camden County, NJ, or any other agency which helps animals.

www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019
