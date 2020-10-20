Gail M. Siegrist
Woodbury - Gail M. Siegrist of Woodbury, NJ, died October 9, 2020. Age 61. Beloved daughter of the late Donald L., Sr. and Jean Siegrist. Dear sister of Donald L. Siegrist Jr. (Michele) and Andrew C. Siegrist (Rita). Devoted aunt of Andrea (Scott), Katelyn, Erica, Emily and Donald L., III. Gail is also survived by her aunt Judith A. Draper (Jerome). Gail was born and raised in Cherry Hill, NJ, but lived most of her adult life in Woodbury, NJ. She worked in the healthcare industry, ultimately becoming the Assistant Director of Materials Management at Kennedy Hospital (now Jefferson) in Cherry Hill. She also spent time with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. An avid gardener, Gail took great pride in her house and home. She was also a fan of mystery novels. A passionate animal lover, particularly cats, she would often take in strays as well as adopt other homeless felines. Gail was a kind soul who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to For Kitty's Sake, Inc. by visiting forkittyssake.org
and donating via Paypal or send a check to For Kitty's Sake P.O. Box 1128 Williamstown, NJ 08094. Please visit schetterfh.com
