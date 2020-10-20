1/1
Gail M. Siegrist
Woodbury - Gail M. Siegrist of Woodbury, NJ, died October 9, 2020. Age 61. Beloved daughter of the late Donald L., Sr. and Jean Siegrist. Dear sister of Donald L. Siegrist Jr. (Michele) and Andrew C. Siegrist (Rita). Devoted aunt of Andrea (Scott), Katelyn, Erica, Emily and Donald L., III. Gail is also survived by her aunt Judith A. Draper (Jerome). Gail was born and raised in Cherry Hill, NJ, but lived most of her adult life in Woodbury, NJ. She worked in the healthcare industry, ultimately becoming the Assistant Director of Materials Management at Kennedy Hospital (now Jefferson) in Cherry Hill. She also spent time with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. An avid gardener, Gail took great pride in her house and home. She was also a fan of mystery novels. A passionate animal lover, particularly cats, she would often take in strays as well as adopt other homeless felines. Gail was a kind soul who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to For Kitty's Sake, Inc. by visiting forkittyssake.org and donating via Paypal or send a check to For Kitty's Sake P.O. Box 1128 Williamstown, NJ 08094. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
