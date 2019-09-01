Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Sears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Mary Sears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Mary Sears Obituary
Gail Mary Sears

Mount Laurel - Gail Mary Sears of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Saturday August 24th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Gail was born and raised in Lockport, NY where she began a lifelong tradition of being a friend to all through wit, humor, and a smile. Celebrated by those who knew her through her kind words and deeds, Gail was honored as one of Niagara County YWCA's "Women of the Year" in 1993. A resident of Mount Laurel for the past 15 years, she loved to be on the back patio in nice weather, playing cards and surrounded by family. Gail had a nurturing soul, and this was best seen in the beautiful garden of pink and yellow roses that she kept and enjoyed with her "fur grandbabies" by her side.

Gail was predeceased by her sister Almedia Salmeri and her husband Patsy, and her grandson Justin O'Lay. She is survived by her brother James Dempsey (lovingly known as her "perfect brother") and his wife Darlene; her daughters Dina O'Lay, Debra Baszczuk and her partner Robert Parker (and sister Kelli Parker), and Dawn Tamburrino and her husband Frank; her grandchildren Jeremy O'Lay and his wife Courtney, Alyssa Tamburrino, Frank Tamburrino, Jr. and Adam Seekins; her great grandchildren, Amanda, Nicholas and Nathan O'Lay; and also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice at 5 Eves Drive Marlton, NJ 08053.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now