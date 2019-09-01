|
|
Gail Mary Sears
Mount Laurel - Gail Mary Sears of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Saturday August 24th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Gail was born and raised in Lockport, NY where she began a lifelong tradition of being a friend to all through wit, humor, and a smile. Celebrated by those who knew her through her kind words and deeds, Gail was honored as one of Niagara County YWCA's "Women of the Year" in 1993. A resident of Mount Laurel for the past 15 years, she loved to be on the back patio in nice weather, playing cards and surrounded by family. Gail had a nurturing soul, and this was best seen in the beautiful garden of pink and yellow roses that she kept and enjoyed with her "fur grandbabies" by her side.
Gail was predeceased by her sister Almedia Salmeri and her husband Patsy, and her grandson Justin O'Lay. She is survived by her brother James Dempsey (lovingly known as her "perfect brother") and his wife Darlene; her daughters Dina O'Lay, Debra Baszczuk and her partner Robert Parker (and sister Kelli Parker), and Dawn Tamburrino and her husband Frank; her grandchildren Jeremy O'Lay and his wife Courtney, Alyssa Tamburrino, Frank Tamburrino, Jr. and Adam Seekins; her great grandchildren, Amanda, Nicholas and Nathan O'Lay; and also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice at 5 Eves Drive Marlton, NJ 08053.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019