Gary Biemiller, Jr.
Gibbsboro - On June 17, 2020, longtime resident of Gibbsboro, NJ. Age 61 years. Devoted father of Pamela Biemiller and Gary M. Biemiller,III. Loving son of Arline Biemiller (née McMillian) and the late Gary M. Biemiller, Sr. Dear brother of Kimberly A. Pflugfelder (the late John), Kristine S. Emmons (Ted), Karen Clark (Jim) and Doug J. Biemiller (Colleen). Proud uncle of Chelsea Biemiller, Amanda Clark, Teddy Emmons, Nicole Pflugfelder, Douglas Biemiller, Jr., Kyle Biemiller and David Emmons. Grandfather of Connor and Clara.
Gary was a Baker at the family business McMillian Bakery in Westmont, NJ. His passions were fishing and hunting and his best friends were his beagle dogs.
Cremation, services and interement at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Gibbsboro, NJ will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage at 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees NJ 08042 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.