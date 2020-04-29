|
|
Gary Fredrick Piserchia
Of Mount Laurel, NJ. - Gary Fredrick Piserchia passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 63.
The fourth of six kids, he was born to parents Emil and Gloria Piserchia on May 16, 1956 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Gary attended University of Colorado in Boulder and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in economics before finishing Dickinson Law School with honors and passing the bar in 1983. A personal injury lawyer, he excelled in the courtroom, securing multiple multi-million dollar verdicts as well as being a Certified Civil Trial Attorney. He was named a top attorney by SJ magazine. He took pride in representing his clients and cared deeply about doing his best for them.
Gary lived in Haddonfield, NJ for many years, before moving to Mt. Laurel in 2011. Having spent time in the Yankees dugout as a kid, with Mickey Mantle and others, Gary's love of sports began early. He was an avid skier, golfer and baseball enthusiast, as well as a coach of many different sports in his kids' younger years. He was passionate, sensitive, liked to amuse people, and could (sometimes) be very funny. He enjoyed frequent trips to Elk Mountain and vacations at Lake Champlain. Anyone who knew him well knew first and foremost he loved his kids Kelly, Caitlin and Christopher and bragged about them constantly. He is survived by his children Kelly Piserchia, Christopher Piserchia, and Caitlin Piserchia, his loved one Karen Perrone and his siblings Greg Piserchia, Glenn Piserchia, Gerry Piserchia, Gayle Conklin, and Gloria Ehrenberg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Student Conservation Association, an organization he supported, in his memory.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020