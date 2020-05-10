Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary K. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary K. Reed Obituary
Gary K. Reed

Berlin - Gary K. Reed, age 65yrs of Berlin, NJ passed away on May 7, 2020. Gary is predeceased by his mother and father, Margaret & Kenneth E. Reed.

Gary is survived by Maria Reed, their son Kenneth C. Reed (Heather) of Berlin and his grandson, Kenneth A. Reed. Also surviving is Gary and Jamie.

Gary was a mechanic for Berlin Township Public works for over 25 years. Prior to that he was an owner/operator of Gary Reed Trucking and owned Gary's Arco Service Station in W. Berlin, NJ.

Gary enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows with his son and his rides on his Harley. Gary loved the Mullica River, he enjoyed his speed boats, fishing, and the many seasons at Bell Haven Campground.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Attn: Development Office https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/

Services will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -