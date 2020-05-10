|
|
Gary K. Reed
Berlin - Gary K. Reed, age 65yrs of Berlin, NJ passed away on May 7, 2020. Gary is predeceased by his mother and father, Margaret & Kenneth E. Reed.
Gary is survived by Maria Reed, their son Kenneth C. Reed (Heather) of Berlin and his grandson, Kenneth A. Reed. Also surviving is Gary and Jamie.
Gary was a mechanic for Berlin Township Public works for over 25 years. Prior to that he was an owner/operator of Gary Reed Trucking and owned Gary's Arco Service Station in W. Berlin, NJ.
Gary enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows with his son and his rides on his Harley. Gary loved the Mullica River, he enjoyed his speed boats, fishing, and the many seasons at Bell Haven Campground.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Attn: Development Office https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/
Services will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from May 10 to May 12, 2020