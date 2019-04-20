Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Pine Hill - On April 17, 2019. Survived by daughter Krystal (Ryan) Kramer of Washington Twp., son Gary Lee (Myka Fiorentino) Franklin Jr. of Washington Twp. and three beloved grandchildren Jaxon, Kylie and Gia. Beloved son of Myrtle D. and the late Joseph C. Franklin Sr. of Pine Hill. Loving brother of Joseph C. (Nancy) Franklin Jr. of Pine Hill, the late Jeffry A. Franklin, David (Jana) Franklin of VA. and Lisa (Victor) Coggi of MO. Also survived by niece Jeanel, nephew Eric and many loving friends. Gary was a very generous, kind loving man who truly loved his family and showed it in many ways. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and was an avid fisherman. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 11am to 12noon followed by a memorial service 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Gary's name to "Pitch in for Baseball" by visiting https://pifb.org/. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019
