Gary Melson
West Deptford - Gary M. Melson age 67, of West Deptford passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
Husband of Alicia Melson (nee Crothers); also survived by daughter, Justina Ocejo (Ray); two grandchildren, Sierra Murphy (Arron Thompson) and Nicole Shisler; mother-in-law, Peggy Crothers; sister-in-law, Gina Peidl (Tony); and niece, Stephanie Peidl. He was predeceased by his mother, Cora; his father, Aquilla; his step-father, Richard; and his son, Gary M. Melson, Jr.
Family and Friends are invited to visit from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to in his name. For complete obituary please visit www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019