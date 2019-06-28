Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
Gary Melson


1952 - 2019
Gary Melson Obituary
Gary Melson

West Deptford - Gary M. Melson age 67, of West Deptford passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

Husband of Alicia Melson (nee Crothers); also survived by daughter, Justina Ocejo (Ray); two grandchildren, Sierra Murphy (Arron Thompson) and Nicole Shisler; mother-in-law, Peggy Crothers; sister-in-law, Gina Peidl (Tony); and niece, Stephanie Peidl. He was predeceased by his mother, Cora; his father, Aquilla; his step-father, Richard; and his son, Gary M. Melson, Jr.

Family and Friends are invited to visit from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to in his name. For complete obituary please visit www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019
