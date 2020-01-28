|
|
Gary P. Galbraith
Pine Hill - On January 26, 2020, Gary, age 36, beloved son of Joan Galbraith. Survived by siblings Sean, Shannon and Sydney and cherished nephew Jayden. Gary enjoyed deer hunting, BMX riding and spending time in the woods. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday morning, Feb. 1st, from 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020