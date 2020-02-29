|
Gary R. Bennett
Mickleton - Gary R. Bennett, of Mickleton, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was 84 years of age.
Legacy
Gary was born in Olympia, Washington and served in the United States Army. Following his time in the Military, Gary returned home and worked for PMA Insurance Company where he worked for over 30 years and attained the position of Director of Accounts Receivable. Gary was married to his wife, Diana for 61 years and raised three children.
Away from his work, Gary enjoyed playing tennis, spending time at the shore, and he looked forward to his get-togethers with his old friends from PMA. Gary also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren creating memories that they will forever cherish.
Family
Gary is the beloved husband of Diana (nee Lattanzio); loving father of Robert (Lou Ann), David (Karen Westcott) and the late Barbara Ann States (Brian); dear brother of Donna Nejad (Iraj) and the late Dean Bennett (Rose); proud grandfather of Daniel, David, Gary II, Geneva, & Kyle.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after 10:30AM in the MCGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury where his Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Union St #301, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020