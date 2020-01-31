Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Atco - Gary S. Booth age 65 years of Atco, NJ passed away suddenly on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Boulden). Gary is also survived by his sister Carol Bird of Florida, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Abby. Gary is predeceased by his sister, Robin Booth. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00am. Cremation will be held privately. It is strongly suggested that in lieu of flowers, donation to any animal shelter of the donor's choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
