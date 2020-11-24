Gayle Martin
Cherry Hill - Gayle Louise Waldhauser Martin of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 17, 2020. She was 97. Born in 1923, Gayle was a graduate of Friend's Central School, Wynnewood, PA; attended Chevy Chase Junior College in Chevy Chase, MD and graduated from Harcum Junior College, Bryn Mawr, PA. During W.W. II she was a member of the Navy League of Philadelphia and the PA Civil Air Defense. In 1948 she married Robert B. Martin of Merchantville, NJ and they had 68 wonderful years together. She is survived by her two children, Todd Martin (Marie) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Robin G. Martin of Burbank, CA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage at https://www.vaonj.org/support/donate/
. Charlie her best buddy cat, thanks you. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.