Gean Bendler



Pennsauken - Gean Bendler (nee Britt) 87, of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020. By her side was her devoted husband of 65 years, Robert. Also present was her caretaker beloved granddaughter Ashley Bendler.



Gean loved her home. Filled with a lifetime of cherished memories it was her "happy place".



Predeceased by sons Bradley and Drew. Survived by daughter Pamela Young (Rusty) and son Dale (Sandra).



Gean was a proud grandmother of three grandsons whom she fondly called "the Bendler Boys", Drew Oscar, Alex and Travis. Their photos were prominently displayed throughout her home.



Great-grandchildren Chaziti and Noah Montano enjoyed sleepovers at Nana's, sharing snacks and watching endless cartoons.



The oldest daughter of the late Sara and Lucas Britt, Gean grew up in the Cramer Hill section of Camden. She is survived by her sister Bobbi MacDonald (Dave), brother-in-law Steve Playo and sister-in-law Kathy Britt. Predeceased by siblings Joyce Alumni (Joe), Patsy Playo,



Mickey Britt, Diane Snoke (Jay) and cousin Linda Goodwin (Harvey). Aunt Gean had lots of nieces and nephews. They were all very special to her.



Gean was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1951. It was also where she met her future husband Bob.



As a self-described people person, Gean enjoyed working as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone, The Cherry Hill Inn and Garden State Hospital.



Gean spelled with a "G" we will miss you and your relentless optimism. Due to COVID concerns, Memorial gathering will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store