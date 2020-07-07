Genelle A. Cox
Deptford - age 39 years, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of George A. Cox, Sr. and Jane Cox (nee Hall). Loving sister of Michael J. of Colorado Springs, CO, George A. Jr. of Deptford, NJ and Genise Ivins (Dave) of Westville, NJ. Dear aunt of Sky Cox. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Genelle worked for That's Entertainment in Westville for 15 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects in a timely manner from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Interment will take place privately at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Washington Twp. Due to current guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required inside the building. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com