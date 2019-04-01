Services
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
(856)-939-1616
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Jaskiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Jaskiewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Genevieve Jaskiewicz Obituary
Genevieve Jaskiewicz

Williamstown - On March 29, 2019, (nee Kwoka) of Williamstown. Age 99.

Beloved wife of the late Ted Dobies and Stanley Jaskiewicz. Loving mother of Irene (Frank) Kelly and Daniel (Diane) Dobies. Proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Predeceased in life by brothers Joseph and John Kwoka.

Mrs. Jaskiewicz owned and operated Jean's Beauty Shop in the Whitman Park section of Camden for 50 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration, Thursday 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Genevieve's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now