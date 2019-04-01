|
|
Genevieve Jaskiewicz
Williamstown - On March 29, 2019, (nee Kwoka) of Williamstown. Age 99.
Beloved wife of the late Ted Dobies and Stanley Jaskiewicz. Loving mother of Irene (Frank) Kelly and Daniel (Diane) Dobies. Proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Predeceased in life by brothers Joseph and John Kwoka.
Mrs. Jaskiewicz owned and operated Jean's Beauty Shop in the Whitman Park section of Camden for 50 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration, Thursday 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Genevieve's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 1, 2019