Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Genevieve Patricia Rogers

Genevieve Patricia Rogers Obituary
Genevieve Patricia Rogers

Of Bellmawr, NJ - Formerly of Marlton. Passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Devoted life partner of Michael Ficca. Loving mother of Virginia Pointkowski (Joe), Patricia Milushev (Jordan), Kathleen Bailey (Michael), John Rogers (Tanya) and William Rogers (Heather). Beloved grandmother of Thomas Pointkowski, Danielle Choi (Tae An), Michael Pointkowski, Justin Milushev, Mikaela Rogers and Gunnar Rogers. Great grandmother of Hanna Belle Choi. Dear sister of George and Kevin Johnson. Born and raised in Phila., Genevieve graduated from Little Flower High School. After moving to Marlton, NJ, she was active with the Marlton Rec Council and coached softball and cheerleading. She worked in restaurant management with C.K. Wheeler Restaurants in Cherry Hill for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 10-11am and to the Memorial Service at 11am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd., North, Lindenwold, NJ 08021.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
