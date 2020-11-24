Geoffrey Young



Geoffrey P. Young, 69, passed surrounded by family on November 22, 2020.



Legacy



Geoff was born on June 29, 1951 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. A 1969 graduate of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, he then attended Glassboro State College, majoring in Biology and Environmental Science where he fostered his lifelong loves of learning, the outdoors, and animals. After receiving his degrees in 1973, he began teaching science at Pitman High School in Pitman, New Jersey, where he also coached golf, track, and freshman soccer, and founded the Environmental Club. Mr. Young was a dedicated and warmhearted teacher, ensuring that he connected with and cared for his students above all else, positively impacting the lives of thousands of students over the years. He retired from teaching in 2012, but still stayed on as volunteer Golf Coach at Pitman. Geoff was a decorated coach: voted Pitman Coach of the Year in 1995 and 2004 and was inducted into the Pitman High School Sports Hall of Fame in Dec. 2015, and the South Jersey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in March 2020. He was also honored to be awarded with Pitman High School Teacher of the Year on multiple occasions. During his retirement he spent extra time doing all the things he loved: sharing his great sense of humor with his family and friends, caring for his grandson, traveling with his wife, fishing with his son, reading, and singing in the Richwood United Methodist Church choir with his daughter. Even during his tough battle with Leukemia, Geoff never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh or tell a loved one how much he cared for them. He will be greatly missed.



Family



He was predeceased by his wife Jean Penas Young, parents William Daniel Young and Elsie Eugenia (Zepht) Young. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Messer, his daughter Gillian (Joe) Bruno and grandson Jayce, son Frank, stepson Taylor (Ellen), and sister Sharon (Peter) Brecher. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Farewell Tribute



Please check back for times and dates for a Celebration of Life Service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory to Richwood United Methodist Church, or Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, or Heart of Healthcare Nursing Fund (designation "Center City/Methodist"), would be appreciated.









