Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
1954 - 2019
Blackwood - On August 31, 2019, George, age 65. Survived by daughter Dawn (Michael) Brezee of Blackwood; granddaughter Hailee; his former wife Janet Kehler of Egg Harbor City; and his companion and best friend "CoCo." Loving brother of Patti Adkins of Williamstown and the late James Farr. George was a retired truck driver for the Courier Post in Cherry Hill, Teamsters Local #676. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 9-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 3, 2019
