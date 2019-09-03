|
George A. Farr
Blackwood - On August 31, 2019, George, age 65. Survived by daughter Dawn (Michael) Brezee of Blackwood; granddaughter Hailee; his former wife Janet Kehler of Egg Harbor City; and his companion and best friend "CoCo." Loving brother of Patti Adkins of Williamstown and the late James Farr. George was a retired truck driver for the Courier Post in Cherry Hill, Teamsters Local #676. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 9-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
