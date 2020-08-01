George A. Purnell



Camden - George A. Purnell, 94, of Camden, passed on July 28, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Ernestine "Tina" Purnell and son, Ernest Purnell. Survived by his daughter, Theresa Summers (James); grandchildren, Michael Purnell (Karetha), Derrick Tripp (Kim), Brandon Stancill (Lisa), Bryan Purnell, Jamar Summers (Lauren ), Kyle Summers, and Vaughn Milton; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, William Purnell (Christine); daughter-in-law, Bernadette Purnell; other relatives and friends. View 9-11am Tuesday at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden where the service begins at 11am for the family and invited guests. Entombment: Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053 in memory of George & Ernestine Purnell.









