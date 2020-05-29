George A. Schetter Sr.
George A. Schetter Sr. formerly of Haddonfield, NJ died peacefully on May 22, 2020. Age 88. Beloved husband of 64 years to Anne J. Schetter (nee Leonardi). Loving father of the late Dr. Susann E. Schetter (Michael Jennings) of Millersville, PA., George A. Schetter Jr. (Wendy) of Mesa, AZ., Karen A. McGonigle (Kyle) of Cherry Hill, NJ. George is also survived by his beloved mother-in-law, Mary Rose Leonardi (nee Ruggieri) of Brant Beach, NJ. Beloved "Pop" to Sara Barnes (Steven), Kara McGonigle, Leah McGonigle, Daniel Schetter and Benjamin Jennings. Dear brother-in-law of Anna Schetter of Cinnaminson, Kay Schetter of Cherry Hill, Joseph Leonardi of Barefoot Bay, FL., and Rosemary Hirsekorn of Brant Beach, NJ. George worked as a Brick Mason in the family business Frank J. Schetter and Sons. He most loved the work on Schetter Funeral Home, St. Andrew's Methodist Church and many subdivisions around Cherry Hill. George loved golf, gardening, model making and his manhattans. The family wants to extend their thanks and gratitude to Avista HealthCare, Cherry Hill and Samaritan Hospice for their loving care of George during his final years. Funeral services private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions in George's memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.