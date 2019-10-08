|
|
George A. Tiberino
Berlin - George A. (Tabby) Tiberino age 94yrs of Berlin, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Husband of the late Helen. He is survived by his nephew, Jack Scharff, Jack's wife Joyce, Jack's children, grandchildren and four remaining friends, John, Jean, Fu and Louie.
George served in the US Army, he was a Rigger at the Navy Yard and ran his own Taxi Business, Berlin Taxi for over 20 years. George never had a mean word to say about anyone. He was well liked and at the advanced age of 94 when asked how he felt, he would reply, in the words of a consummate taxi driver, "Bad Mileage." George will be missed.
His viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6:30PM to 7:30PM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 7:30PM. Interment of his cremated remains and Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:00AM at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019