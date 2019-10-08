Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tiberino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Tiberino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Tiberino Obituary
George A. Tiberino

Berlin - George A. (Tabby) Tiberino age 94yrs of Berlin, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Husband of the late Helen. He is survived by his nephew, Jack Scharff, Jack's wife Joyce, Jack's children, grandchildren and four remaining friends, John, Jean, Fu and Louie.

George served in the US Army, he was a Rigger at the Navy Yard and ran his own Taxi Business, Berlin Taxi for over 20 years. George never had a mean word to say about anyone. He was well liked and at the advanced age of 94 when asked how he felt, he would reply, in the words of a consummate taxi driver, "Bad Mileage." George will be missed.

His viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6:30PM to 7:30PM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 7:30PM. Interment of his cremated remains and Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:00AM at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now