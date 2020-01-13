|
George Bertie Anderson
George "Ande" B. Anderson, age 93, died on January 13, 2020 at United Methodist Communities, Pitman, where he lived for the last two years. Born and raised in Colonial Manor, Ande graduated from Paulsboro High School in 1944. He was a proud Navy Veteran serving in WWII from 1945-1946. Ande was a machinist for many years and retired from IBEW Local 245 where he was an Electrician.
Ande was a volunteer Fireman for Glendora Fire Company and Harrisonville Fire Company. He was a member of DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association), Mullica Hill (now Logan Twp.) and the American Legion Post #100 in Colonial Manor.
Predeceased by his wife Edna (nee Berwick) and infant son Robert Joseph. He is survived by his children George W. (Terry), Kathleen (Joseph III) Chando and L. Dale (Heidi), grandchildren Melissa Chando, Joseph Chando IV, Matthew Anderson, Michael Chando, Christina Anderson and Eric Anderson and 14 great grandchildren.
Friends may greet the family on Friday 7-9pm in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ and on Saturday after 9:30am in Zion Community Church, 242 Kings Hwy, Clarksboro, NJ 08020. Followed by funeral service at 11am. Interment Eglington Cemetery. Those desiring may make a contribution to United Methodist Communities of NJ, 535 N. Oak Ave, Pitman, NJ 08071 or Zion Community Church at the above address. Memories may be shared at
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020