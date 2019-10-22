Services
George Boyer Sr.

George Boyer Sr. Obituary
George Boyer Sr

Pennsauken - George Frizby Boyer Sr. Was called home to be with the lord on Oct.15 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his 4 daughters Diane Kim Boyer-Curtis, Monica Boyer, Shirlette Boyer and Eve Boyer-Jetter 4 sons Forrest Boyer, Andrew Boyer, George Boyer Jr. (Stepson) Morris Hines. 25 grands over 60 great grands and 10 great great grands. Brother Gino Boyer. Sister Barbara Norton, Rebecca Berry and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at First Nazarene Baptist Church 1500 S. 8th st Camden 08104. Interment Morgan Cemetery Repast Urban Banquet Hall 1999 Federal. Services entrusted by Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden NJ www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
