George Burlotos
Cherry Hill - George J. Burlotos, 96, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. George was born in Passaic, NJ in November 1923. After living in Greece during his childhood, George returned in 1939. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson HS, George proudly served his country during WWII in the Navy Amphibious Seabee Forces. George served throughout the Pacific, including Iwo Jima, Guam, Guadalcanal and the invasion of Okinawa. Georges passion was his Greek heritage and produced "The Panhellenic Hour" from 1949-1984 and "The Greek Spirit TV" from 1984-2017. It was the nucleus of the Greek American Community until his reluctant retirement at the young age of 94 He opened his home to countless fellow Greeks when they first arrived to America. He drank coffee with his many friends in the Kali Parea, and had a social life at age 96 that we all envied. Like a true Greek American entrepreneur, he fed us from his restaurant in Camden (aptly named "George's Restaurant"), and he brought joy to many with his fruit basket business.
George was the Chairman of the Cherry Hill Economic Development Board and the Chamber of Commerce and served as Vice-President of Lawn Del Savings. He was a founder and President of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church. He was a lifetime AHEPA member and served as President and District Governor. He was a proud member of the Eleftheria VFW Post 6633 Greek American Veterans Association.
George was our father, our Baba, our papou, our patriarch, a friend to many, and a pillar of our community. It is difficult to find the words to describe our loss. He was our best friend. He taught us so much. He loved music, poetry, history, philosophy and of course, everything Greek. He made us laugh and emphasized the importance of church and family. After losing our mother Matina 25 years ago, he became the center of our universe.
George is survived by his 4 children, Eleni Burlotos, James Burlotos (Heidi), Nikonia Burlotos (Robert) and Alexander Burlotos (Christie) as well as 9 beautiful grandchildren who adored their Papou, 1 great granddaughter, and his sister Anna Marlys. He is preceded in death by Matina Burlotos and his parents James and Eleni Burlotos and his sister Mary Kalelis.
Due to government directives on public gatherings, the service at St. Thomas and burial at Locustwood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Thomas Building Fund (https://goc-stthomas.com/donations/, Address: Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002) To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020