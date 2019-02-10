|
|
George C. Bauer
Collingswood - On February 2, 2019, a longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ. Age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Eiko N. Bauer. Dear father of Donna Bauer (Andrew Evans) of St. Petersburg, FL, Adrienne (John) Craytor of Glendora, NJ and Daniel Bauer of Pompano Beach, FL. He is also survived by a grandson, Richard (Kari) Jorns and a great granddaughter, Kylie.
George was a member of that generation that we hold in high esteem; where service and community were important. He joined the Navy at 17 and served for 21 years in the Pacific Fleet in WWII and both the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He grew up during the depression in Berlin, NJ, was active in sports at Haddon Heights High School and was a pitcher in the minor leagues. He was recruited by the Phillies after a baseball game where he pitched 18 innings without relief. We will remember him for his humor, ability to make everyone a friend and most of all his love for his family.
Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 10, 2019