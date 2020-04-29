|
George Carl Farnbach
Cherry Hill - George Carl Farnbach, 77, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly NJ.
George was born in Oak Park, IL to Frederick Albert Farnbach and Irene Eleanore (Heckel) Farnbach on March 31, 1943. In 1961 he graduated from North Phoenix High School, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree with high honors from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. He was later awarded VMD and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, specializing in neurology and molecular biology. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and worked for over 20 years as a senior web developer at Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia.
George is survived by his loving wife, Natasha Farnbach of Cherry Hill NJ; his children Ingrid Farnbach and Tommy Farnbach of Oakland CA and Svetlana ("Lana") Pacitti of Mullica Hill NJ; his grandchildren, Gianni and Talia Pacitti of Mullica Hill NJ; his twin brother, John Farnbach of Boulder CO; his brother Bill Farnbach of Queen Creek, AZ; his Sister Shirley Mae Johnson of Lakeland FL; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Frederick and Irene Farnbach.
He loved all his dogs including Allyosha—called "Dosha" so Ingrid could pronounce it. We know they're with him now.
He enjoyed tennis and playing classical guitar, and was deeply loved by his children and grandchildren. He was Natasha's love and best friend.
His Princeton classmates remember him as the guy who talked a mugger into giving back his money one night.
George was cremated on April 28, 2020 following his wishes. The family will plan a memorial service when possible.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Penn University Hospital and NYP-Weill Cornell Medicine for their compassionate care all these years.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020