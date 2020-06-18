George D. Handzus
1922 - 2020
George D. Handzus

Marlton - George Donald Handzus, 97 passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Like George Bailey, he lived a Wonderful Life and was one of "richest men in town". Born August 15, 1922 in Uniontown, Pa, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Handzus, immigrants from Slovakia. The 2nd youngest of 10 children, he went through the Depression, World War II, Television, the Moon Landing and "Internet.com". An avid gardener, George was famous throughout his community for his Christmas trees, his tomatoes, his stories, his singing and his golf cart. He was also well known for his cooking , first at his own restaurant Hanson's on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia and then as the manager for Steiger's Food Services managing cafeterias for WCAU Television and Spencer's Gifts. George is predeceased by Lois, his beloved wife of 72 years. He is survived by his brother, Albert, his loving children Wayne and Blaine Handzus and Linda Gerdes and his grandchildren Anna, Nadya, Kaylee and Julianne. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday June 21st from 2-4 PM and Monday from 9-10 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Rt. 73 South, Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment at Parkview Cemetery at Historic Medford Village, (Odd Fellows), Medford, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
