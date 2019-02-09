|
|
George D. Jenson
Cherry Hill - May 13, 1929 - February 3, 2019
George Dwayne Jenson of Cherry Hill, NJ, died on February 3, 2019, at the age of 89. Born on May 13, 1929, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Charles Freo Jenson and Rachel Amanda Jenson (formerly Jensen, nee Anderson), George was raised in Salt Lake City and attended South High School and the University of Utah. He was a member of the Mormon Church and was an Eagle Scout.
George enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 and rose to the rank of Major, serving for a combined total of 41 years in the Army and National Guard. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years in Salt Lake City, UT; Washington, DC; and ultimately in Philadelphia, PA, where he was District Manager for Vehicle Services for the Eastern Region.
George was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles for nearly 50 years. He was active in multiple bowling leagues well into his 80s. George also enjoyed designing and building home improvements, and was an excellent carpenter and mechanic. Above all else George treasured his family and friends, and time spent with them was the most important thing to him, always putting their happiness before his own.
George is survived by Lisle Jenson (nee Hiatt), his beloved wife of 69 years. He also leaves behind two children: Alan George (Deborah) Jenson, and Tory Jenson, as well as three grandchildren: Timothy Alan (Elizabeth) Jenson, Stephanie Lynn (Andrew) Gotliffe, and Adam Jenson Crognale. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Royal Shirley Jensen, Charles Alonzo Jenson, and Owen Oscar Jenson.
The family will hold a private memorial.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019