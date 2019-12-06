Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Resources
More Obituaries for George Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Johnson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Johnson Obituary
George E. Johnson

Cedar Brook - went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Bakley). Devoted father of George (Ann) and Jennifer Wicks (Karl). Proud grandfather of Corbyn and Hanna. George worked in the electrical field for his entire career; in 1980 he started his own company, Johnson Electric. Additionally, he taught electric shop and CET at Camden County Vocational Technical School for 25 years. With all his interests and hobbies, George was most happy when he was surrounded by his family, friends and his sweet dog, Leona. On December 3, 2018, one year to the day of his death, he walked into church for a Cancer Care meeting at Solid Rock and accepted Jesus as his Savior. His words from then on were, "I'm a new man" and "God's got me, I can't go wrong". So many people have been influenced by his vast knowledge and touched by his generosity; George will be best remembered for his indomitable courage in the face of crippling cancer. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday December 12, 2019 3:00PM at Solid Rock Baptist Church 420 S. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Memorial service 3:30PM officiated by Rev. Michael Clark. Cremation and interment of ashes will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Solid Rock Baptist Church are appreciated by the family. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOMKE 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ. For additional information or to leave condolences: COSTANTINOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -