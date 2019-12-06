|
George E. Johnson
Cedar Brook - went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Bakley). Devoted father of George (Ann) and Jennifer Wicks (Karl). Proud grandfather of Corbyn and Hanna. George worked in the electrical field for his entire career; in 1980 he started his own company, Johnson Electric. Additionally, he taught electric shop and CET at Camden County Vocational Technical School for 25 years. With all his interests and hobbies, George was most happy when he was surrounded by his family, friends and his sweet dog, Leona. On December 3, 2018, one year to the day of his death, he walked into church for a Cancer Care meeting at Solid Rock and accepted Jesus as his Savior. His words from then on were, "I'm a new man" and "God's got me, I can't go wrong". So many people have been influenced by his vast knowledge and touched by his generosity; George will be best remembered for his indomitable courage in the face of crippling cancer. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday December 12, 2019 3:00PM at Solid Rock Baptist Church 420 S. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Memorial service 3:30PM officiated by Rev. Michael Clark. Cremation and interment of ashes will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Solid Rock Baptist Church are appreciated by the family. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOMKE 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ. For additional information or to leave condolences: COSTANTINOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019