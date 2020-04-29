Services
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Brennan


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Brennan Obituary
George Edward Brennan

George Edward Brennan, originally from Wexford and Pittsburgh, PA and Oak Valley, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Mr. Brennan was born on December 9, 1924, the son of Alfred Edward Brennan and Martha Dolores Brennan (nee Kiefer). He served in the US Army Air Corp, as a glider mechanic and pilot trainee. After the war he returned to Pittsburgh and worked at Jones and Laughlin Steel Mill. He was married to Anne Marie Gallagher on March 31, 1951 in Atlantic City, NJ and began employment, lasting until his retirement, with Sun Oil Company. After retirement he enjoyed spending time on his hobby of physical exercise, household projects, taking day trips to Atlantic City to spend time with family and friends, and visiting with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post #133 in Woodbury.

Mr. Brennan is survived by three daughters, Barbara of Haddonfield, NJ (Paul), Eileen of Douglassville, PA (Tim), and Laura of Deptford, NJ. Also survived by 7 grandchildren: Ryan, Colleen, Douglas, Alanna, James, Jessica, and Emily, and 5 great-grandchildren: Charles, Liliana, Ethan, Holden, and Tobias. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anne Brennan, the love of his life, and by his parents, and 2 siblings, Doris M. Link and Edward Jerome Brennan.

Unfortunately, due to the present circumstances surrounding COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time.

To share your fondest memory of George please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com

Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -