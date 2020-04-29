|
George Edward Brennan
George Edward Brennan, originally from Wexford and Pittsburgh, PA and Oak Valley, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Mr. Brennan was born on December 9, 1924, the son of Alfred Edward Brennan and Martha Dolores Brennan (nee Kiefer). He served in the US Army Air Corp, as a glider mechanic and pilot trainee. After the war he returned to Pittsburgh and worked at Jones and Laughlin Steel Mill. He was married to Anne Marie Gallagher on March 31, 1951 in Atlantic City, NJ and began employment, lasting until his retirement, with Sun Oil Company. After retirement he enjoyed spending time on his hobby of physical exercise, household projects, taking day trips to Atlantic City to spend time with family and friends, and visiting with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post #133 in Woodbury.
Mr. Brennan is survived by three daughters, Barbara of Haddonfield, NJ (Paul), Eileen of Douglassville, PA (Tim), and Laura of Deptford, NJ. Also survived by 7 grandchildren: Ryan, Colleen, Douglas, Alanna, James, Jessica, and Emily, and 5 great-grandchildren: Charles, Liliana, Ethan, Holden, and Tobias. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anne Brennan, the love of his life, and by his parents, and 2 siblings, Doris M. Link and Edward Jerome Brennan.
Unfortunately, due to the present circumstances surrounding COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time.
To share your fondest memory of George please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020