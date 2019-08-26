Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
1936 - 2019
Collingswood - On August 22, 2019 of Collingswood, formerly of Oaklyn, NJ, age 82. He was the beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Young), loving father of William J. Harvey, III (Charlotte) and dear grandfather of Madisen. He is also survived by his brother Charles H. Deiwert (Dottie) and several nieces and nephews. George was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and had been an employee of PSE&G retiring in 1993 after 39 years of service. He was a member of Collingswood Cloud Lodge #101 F&AM where he was a 32 Degree AASR Crescent Shriner and he was also a friend of Bill W. George's family would like to thank Collingswood Manor for all the wonderful care they gave him. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. George's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at (www.creranfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
